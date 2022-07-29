Leave a Comment

Stephen Robert Evans, age 72, of Lake Park, Minnesota, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, following a stroke and a valiant fight with cancer. A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Cormorant Lutheran Church in Cormorant, MN., with a visitation an hour prior. David Donehower Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Stephen was born on July 8, 1950, to Stanley and Phyllis (Umpleby) Evans, in Greenbush, MN. He grew up in Greenbush, where he was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. He graduated with the class of 1968. During this time, he worked with his parents at the Greenbush Tribune until its sale. Stephen attended the Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, where he studied printing. In 1970, he started his military career with the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Stephen was united in marriage to Nancy Kapes on August 11, 1973, in Woodbridge, VA., and the couple had two daughters, Moriah and Robin. After the army, Stephen joined the Army National Guard, where he served from 1980 until his retirement on June 30, 1998. During his service, he received many meritorious awards and decorations. In 2001, he and Nancy moved into their lake home that he built. After his retirement, he went to work for Accent. He also returned to school at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes, where he earned his associate degree in drafting. Stephen was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his free time, he took pleasure in reloading ammunition, deer hunting, and golfing with his family and friends. He was also fond of playing cards, especially pinochle. He enjoyed fires at the lakeside and spending time at his hunting property near Greenbush. Stephen was an accomplished carpenter, who helped many friends and family with their projects. Moreover, he volunteered at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, serving as a cook for their Wednesday night service. He will be missed by those fortunate enough to know him. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; daughters, Moriah (Don) Delp of Riverside, IA.; and Robin “Bird” (Jake) Hilde of Audubon, MN.; a sister, Kathy (Everett) Englund of Karlstad, MN; a brother-in-law, David Nilsen of Minneapolis, MN.; and four grandchildren: Garrett and Stephen Hilde, and Aurora and Duke Delp. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Phyllis; and a sister, Linda Rae Nilsen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice of the Red River Valley

David Donehower Funeral Home