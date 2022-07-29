Glenna Miller, 104

Glenna Miller, age 104, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Valley Senior Living nursing home. She was born on December 2, 1917, in rural Reynolds, ND, to parents Knute and Bella (Sollom) Lageson.

She married James Miller in East Grand Forks, MN. She worked at UND and the EGF school district for several years. She also was a waitress at several locations and a manager of an apartment complex in EGF.

Glenna loved music & dancing. Whenever she was asked about her secret to a long life, she quickly said, “go dancing!” She lived a humble life and never worried about having a lot of money or valuable items. She valued family above anything else, and her most treasured possessions were made or given to her by her family. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.

She always kept a positive attitude and never said a negative word about anyone.

Glenna is survived by her eight grandchildren, Daryl Piker, Gail Berto, DeAnn Piker, Jerry (Colleen) Ostgarden, Dennis (Nisa) Piker, Douglas Piker, Denise (Dave) Piker-Gordon, Stacy (Gene) Berglund, and ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Knute and Bella (Sollom) Lageson, daughters, Bonnie Danner, Judy Ostgarden, Susan Brage, and eight siblings.

Please join Glenna’s family for a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 AM graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery in EGF. Expect to share or listen to touching or funny stories about Glenna. A reception will be held directly following the service at the home of Denise Piker-Gordon, 2232 Pioneer Court NW in EGF.

