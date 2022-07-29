Ronald D. Lunde, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in East Grand Forks, MN, with family by his side, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Ron was born May 11, 1944, in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Frithjof & Hedvig (Rud) Lunde. He grew up and went to school in Hampden, ND, graduating in 1962. He attended the University of North Dakota where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1966. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant with Brady Martz until his retirement in 2002.

Ron married Sandra Haugland, his high school sweetheart, on June 19, 1965. Together they made their home in East Grand Forks, MN, raising 3 children. They spent summers at Lake Belle Taine in Minnesota and traveled throughout the United States and other countries. Ron was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Rotary International, golf and bowling leagues.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Ronna (Bradley) Butler of Duluth, MN, Mara (Travis) Hanel of Warren, MN, Dane (Lori) Listug-Lunde of Sartell, MN; his brothers Erik (Elaine) Lunde of TX, Richard (Barb) Lunde of MN, Doug (Deb) Lunde of MI, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Fritz and Hedvig Lunde and parents-in-law Earl and Norma Haugland.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service in the church.

An online guestbook can be signed https://www.amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/ronald-lunde