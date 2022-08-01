Wade Johnson of Karlstad, 50

Wade Johnson of Karlstad, MN passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND with his loving family and friends at his side.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad, MN with Reverend Caitlin Jensen Officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in the Karlstad City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Wade James Johnson was born July 27, 1972 at Greenbush, MN son of Bennie and JoAnn (Cormier) Johnson. He was raised at Karlstad and Strandquist and attended school in Strandquist.

Wade worked for Hanson Farms at Hallock, MN. He then went on to work at Arctic Cat for 19 years. His most recent employment was bartender at the Rainbow Club in Strandquist, American Legion and Maverick in Lake Bronson and finally at the American Legion in Karlstad.

Wade enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and road-trips with friends and family, traveling to warmer states to visit friends, spending time outdoors and rides in his buggy. He also enjoyed country music and playing cards. Most of all he loved his nieces and nephews. Wade always had a smile, cared about everyone else and will be deeply missed by everyone.

Wade is survived by siblings Bonnie (Paul Berggren) Johnson, Strandquist, MN, Bradley (Ann) Johnson, Karlstad, MN, and Twin sister Wendy Johnson, Thief River Falls, MN; stepbrothers and sisters—Dawn, Debbie, Todd, Rob, Kim, and Lisa; several nephews and nieces; uncle LeeRay Cormier and aunt, Elsie (Howard) Norman.

Wade was preceded in death by his parents, sister Clarinda Johnson, step-father, Arthur Nelson, and one niece, Amanda Oistad, and several aunts and uncles.

