Wayne Bakken, 64, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Wayne Keith Bakken was born on December 1, 1957 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Alfred Jr. and Leona (Hanson) Bakken. He was a life long resident of East Grand Fork where he graduated from East Grand Forks High School in 1976. On June 17, 1978, he was united in marriage to Janice Deschene. They made their home in East Grand Forks where they raised their four children, Jamey, Jesse, Crystal and Matthew. Wayne worked for J. R. Simplot, RDO and Henningson Cold Storage.

He was a 25 year member of the Eagles Aerie 350 in East Grand Forks.

Wayne was a Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Wild and Gopher fan. He enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors. Wayne was a racing fan who liked to go to the River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Jamey Bakken of Minneapolis, MN, Jesse (Brenda) Bakken of East Grand Forks, MN, Crystal (Adam) Gallant of Grand Forks, ND and Matthew (Mallory) Bakken of East Grand Forks, MN; six grandchildren, Koehn, Mason, Mya, Callee, Ethan and Owen; siblings, Linda Coons, Glenn (Darla) Bakken, Mike (Rae) Bakken and Keith (Mary) Bakken; sister-in-law, Linda Bakken and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Jr. and Leona; brother, Bruce Bakken; sister, Sandy Bakken and son-in-law, Manny Hernandez.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

VISITATION: One hour before services.

INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN

Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.