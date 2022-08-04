Robert “Frosty” Frost, 86, of East Grand Forks, passed away, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia, with his family by his side.

Robert L. Frost was born January 20, 1936, in Hunter, ND, the ninth of ten children of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Bahl) Frost. He grew up in Hunter, ND where he graduated from High School where he played basketball for the Hunter Hornets and pitched for the Fargo Legion team as a teenager. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army from 1955-1957 and was stationed in Germany as Security Police officer and as a gunner on a 155mm Mobile Howitzer group. After his service in the Army, he courted and then married Esther Blumhoff at St. Agnes Church in Hunter, ND On November 28, 1959. They made their home in Fargo, where he worked at Cook Sign Co. They then moved to Valley City, ND where he worked at Auction City as a salesman. They eventually settled in Grand Forks, ND where he worked at Goodman’s and Tupa Furniture stores while they raised their three children. In 1982, Bob started Frosty’sCarpet of Grand Forks that he owned, operated, and proudly gave out the world famous Frosty’sCarpet jackets. After a successful 20+ years in business, Bob and Esther retired in Mesa, AZand eventually moved back to East Grand Forks due to health reasons.

Frosty loved being with his family and friends. The grandkids and great-grandkids brought him immense joy throughout his later years. Bob was a superfan of the UND Fighting Sioux football team and had his heart broken many times by his beloved Vikings. He loved to fish, butloved more the friendships he developed and supported while fishing. He attended church every Sunday as long as he could physically and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus at the Holy Family and Sacred Heart parishes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Esther Frost of Grand Forks; daughter Sherrie (Todd) Meyer of SanTan Valley, AZ, and their children Tyson (Roxana) Meyer, Nicole Meyer, and Tawni Meyer; son Chad (Karla) Frost of East Grand Forks and their children Madelyn, Zachary, Samuel, and Jillian Frost; son-in-law John Perkerewicz of East Grand Forks, MN and his children Cody (Alicia) Perkerewicz and their children Taten, Lilly, Lila, Lexi, and Livi, Adam (Sarah) Perkerewicz and their son Logan, Molly (Jeremy) Love and their children Sawyer and Phoebe, and Seth Perkerewicz; brother Dr. Donald (Joanne) Frost; and sisterJacqueline Punton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Pam Perkerewicz, and siblings Laverne Frost, Leroy Frost, Ray Frost, Marvin Frost, Bernard Frost, Kenneth Frost, and twin brother William Frost.

VISITATION: 5-8 PM, Friday August 12, 2022 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

WAKE SERVICE: 7:30 PM, also on Friday at Dahl Funeral Home; service will be live-streamed on Frosty’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com. The family asks if you still have your Frosty’s jacket to bring it to either service as a celebration of his life.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721, with visitation 1 hour prior.Service will also be live-streamed on Frosty’s page. Lunch will be served after mass at the Valley Golf Course banquet room from 12:30-3:30pm.

INTURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, with Military Honors at a later time.

