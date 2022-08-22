Franklin W. Zak, 93, of East Grand Forks, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

Franklin Woodro Zak was born June 6, 1929 at home on the farm in Sherack, MN, the sixth of eight children of Frank and Nora (Dostal) Zak. He grew up in the Sherack area and graduated from the AC in Crookston in 1948. Frank then enlisted in the US Army National Guard and served during the Korean War. On June 22, 1951, he married Gloria Oberg in Dothan, Alabama where he was stationed with the Army. They made their home in East Grand Forks and Frank began his career at American Crystal where he worked as a boilermaker, brick layer and foreman and retired in 1991. In his younger days, he loved singing Barbershop, throwing horseshoes, especially with his brothers, and spending time at the lake with family and friends.

He was an avid card player with cribbage and pinochle his favorites. During retirement Frank and Gloria enjoyed their winters in Mesa, AZ and loved hosting friends and family. Frank was a Mason, and was a member of the VFW Post 3817, and American Legion Post 157.

He is survived by sons Michael Zak of Minneapolis, Joel Zak of Minneapolis, Jeffrey Zak of East Grand Forks; daughter Loellen (Michael) Grzeskowiak of Ramsey, MN; grandsons Luke and Jacob Grzeskowiak; sisters Eileen Roberts of Groveland, CA and Milada Kover of Lake Havasu, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Nora, wife Gloria Zak, son Daniel Zak, brothers William, Robert, and Jerome Zak, and sisters Dorothy Crews and Margaret Duke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Valley Senior Living.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 528 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Funeral will be live-streamed on Frank’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

VISITATION: One hour prior to funeral at the church

BURIAL: Resurrection Cemetery of East Grand Forks immediately following the funeral with Military Honors provided by the EGF American Legion post 157, VFW Post 3817, and the MN National Guard

