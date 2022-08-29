Walter “Walt” Beaman, 85

Walter “Walt” Beaman, age 85 of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, died on August 23, 2022.

Walter Elliott Beaman was born May 7, 1937 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Orville & Erma (Ingles) Beaman. He was a graduate of Menomonie High School and Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI) of Minneapolis. Walt met Ellen Maye Nielsen while attending LBI, and they were married on November 7, 1959 in Alta, Iowa. After getting married, Walt and Ellen spent time in Ecuador as missionaries. Together they served many AFLC congregations. They settled in East Grand Forks after he retired as a full-time pastor but continued to serve as an interim pastor when called and loved working as a Chaplin at Valley Senior Living.

Walt was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ellen; parents, Orville & Erma; and siblings, Rose Klatt, Betty Malhus, Shirley Beaman, and Edna Beaman. He is survived by his 3 children, Debbie (Dennis) Strand of Grand Forks, ND, Naomi (Jim) Mathsen of Alvarado, MN,

Daniel (Angela) Beaman of Oakfield, WI, and brother-in-law Lael (Tia) Nielsen of Greenwood, IN; 6 grandchildren, Michael (Jessie) Mathsen, Daryl (Priscilla) Mathsen, Kathi (Sean) Johnson, Haley (Bill) Bruesch, Brittany Kelly and Keagan Kelly; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service:10:00AM, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Avenue NW, East Grand Forks, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Funeral will be live-streamed on Walt’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com. Refreshments to follow. Private family inurnment will be at Trinity Free Lutheran Cemetery in McIntosh, Minnesota at a later time.

Memorials are suggested to the Gideons and Riverside Christian School.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN (218)773-2971

