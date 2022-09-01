Connie L. Rasmussen, 72

Connie L. Rasmussen, age 72 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Connie LuVerne Rasmussen was born on May 9, 1950 in Crookston MN, the daughter of Leonard and Judy (Jacobson) Nelson. Connie grew up in Fertile, MN and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1968. On May 4, 1973 she was united in marriage to Vernon Rasmussen in Sisston, SD and they made their home in East Grand Forks and were blessed with six children. They were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and she worked for Avon, JC Pennys, and Sofro Fabrics. She was employed with the East Grand Forks School District #595 where she drove school bus for 35 years. Connie was a selfless person, who always put others needs before her own and was always willing to help. Her greatest joy was watching and supporting her kids and grandkids in all their activities and rarely missed an event. People knew Connie by her bright smile. She loved to talk with people and could strike up a conversation with anybody and those conversations could last for hours.

Family members who survive Connie include her husband, Vernon Rasmussen of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Patrick (Tami) of East Grand Forks, MN, Derrick (Nicci) of Fisher, MN, Jarod of East Gand Forks, MN, Jody (Nicholas) Mattson of Duxbury, MN, Neal of East Grand Forks, MN and Paul (Sarah) of East Grand Forks, MN; 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Ray (Sylvia) Nelson of Fertile, MN and Nancy Vaughn of Fargo, ND.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Tom; sister, Sandra.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Gand Forks, MN

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Tuesday in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Interment: Concordia Cemetery ~ Fertile, MN

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN