Kathy (Johnson) Carlson, 58

Kathy Carlson, 58 of Alvarado MN passed peacefully away at her home Friday morning September 2nd. She had courageously battled metastatic breast cancer for 18yrs.

Kathy Arnett Johnson was born May 12 1964 to Floyd and Bonita (Kollin) Johnson. Kathy was baptized and confirmed in Elim Lutheran Church, rural Alvarado. Kathy graduated from Alvarado High School in 1982. During her school years, she was recognized as a very talented athlete and participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field. Kathy was a member of the well known Alvarado “Magnificent Seven” Basketball team. She was also involved in archery, placing 3rd in the state competition in 1982. After high school she attended AVTI in EGF MN where she studied banking and finance and learned her skills as a teller. She worked at Marshall County Courthouse for 13yrs. In 2000 she joined Options in EGF, and was employed there until 2012. Kathy volunteered for Alvarado’s First Responders and also was a member of New Hope church council.

Kathy married her loving husband, Douglas Scott Carlson of Stephen MN, on February 21, 1987 in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Alvarado. Together they raised two children; Jessica Kate and Nathan Douglas. They initially made their home in Alvarado. In the spring of 1996, they moved out to her grandparents’ farm NW of Alvarado, along the snake river.

Kathy was a wonderful mother, going out of her way to help out her children with any need. She was very patient, understanding, and caring. She was a forever supporting fan for her kids along with nephews and nieces. She attended many various sporting events and activities. Kathy raised her kids to be strong and successful. She taught them the importance of faith and family. She was a wonderful sister and an amazing daughter to her loving parents, whom she visited multiple times each week. Kathy enjoyed the country life. She loved doing outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and swimming. She took many bike rides with her kids to grandma’s and grandpa’s house. She liked ice skating and made use of the river so close to her house. She enjoyed mowing the lawn. Kathy was always an animal lover and liked walking with her dogs. And she was an avid reader. Kathy was beautiful inside and out. Her bright smile lit up the room.

One of her greatest blessings happened in 2020, when she became Grandma to two grandsons; Brooks Michael Dowers and Henry Barrett Carlson. Kathy was a wonderful “Nana” to those two precious boys. She spoiled them with so much love (including multiple sleepovers!), reading dozens of books to the boys starting at just weeks of age. Nana had lots of fun toy totes and a new wooden swing set for the boys to play on.

Kathy was very family oriented: she devoted everything to her children, husband and parents. Kathy was hardworking and very organized. Her Johnson family often laughed and teased calling her “Grandma Anne #3”. Family and friends have often referred to Kathy as “the strongest woman I’ve ever known.” Kathy’s courage, willpower, and bravery, along with her determination and positivity, helped her fight during her cancer journey; along with the help of supporting family – especially her husband, children, parents, and Aunt Lana. Through multiple extremely tough treatments, Kathy continued to make herself available to all of her family members for whatever need. Kathy will be dearly missed by so many loved ones. She will forever be remembered as a true warrior, inspiring all those who are facing any battle before them.

Thank you to Roger Maris Cancer Center doctors, nurses and staff for all their help since 2004. Along with Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Kathy is survived by her parents, Floyd and Bonnie Johnson of Alvarado; her loving husband of 35yrs, Doug of Alvarado; children, Jessica & Michael Dowers of Thief River Falls, MN, and Nathan & Paige Carlson of Argusville ND; grandsons, Brooks and Henry; sister, Terri (Steve) Scholand of East Grand Forks; mother-in-law, Marilyn Carlson of Grafton, ND; brother-in-law, Jim Carlson of Roseau, MN; sisters-in-law, Renae (Tom) Pauly of Zimmerman, MN, Lenae “Gi” (Steve) Addabbo of Elko New Market, MN, Lori (Blaine) Estad, and Heidi (Richard) Dumas both of Grafton, ND; godmother, Marlene Knutson of Alvarado; her much-loved pets, Gunnar her lab, Marley her new puppy, and Milo the cat; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Hjalmer & Anne (Mackie, Johnson) Nelson, and Gullick & Clara Kollin; her father-in-law, Glenn Carlson; cousins, Ryan & Peter; along with many aunts and uncles. Also included are her other cherished pets, Tigger the cat and Shadow the golden retriever

Per Kathy’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to the Alvarado Fire Department and First Responders.

Kathy also requests casual attire: Please come comfortable and as yourselves- no dressing up needed.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM, in new Hope Lutheran Church, Alvarado, MN; the family will receive guests after 9:00 AM.

INTERMENT: To follow in Elim Lutheran Cemetery, rural Alvarado.