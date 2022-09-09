Ila F. Lind, 86

Ila F. Lind, age 86 of Oslo, MN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND on her 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Ila Frances Lind was born on February 15, 1936 in Oslo, MN, the daughter of William and Esther (Olson) Solem. She grew up and graduated from Oslo High School with the Class of 1955. On September 7, 1957 she was united in marriage to Almore Lind in Oslo, MN. Ila was a member of Kongsvinger Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Kongsvinger Lutheran Church Women and she was currently vice-president of the organization. She was a former member of the Oslo School Board and was one of the first women to serve on the school board and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved being a Farmer’s Wife and made many trips as a Parts Runner for many years. Ila was a John Deere Woman and truly enjoyed mowing the farm yard and continued to do so until the week before she passed away and was so excited to get a brand new John Deer Riding Mower in June. Her lawn and flower beds were managed to perfection. Ila’s hobby was embroidery. She embroidered pillow cases & dishtowels and her embroidery was stitched to perfection. She was known as the Oslo Donut Lady and also known for her homemade buns and lefse. She also loved animals. She fed the birds, squirrels, and stray cats. When the strays would come to her deck, they never left the farm because the were fed every day. Ila was also a trend-setter and a loyal member of the Oslo Wednesday Women’s Coffee Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Almore Lind on June 3, 2010; son, Arden Lind on December 15, 2018; infant son; and son-in-law, Alan Kosmatka on June 3, 2015; brothers, Donald and Elton Solem.

Ila is survived by her daughter Julie Lind Kosmatka of Oslo, Sons Arlyn Lind of Oslo, son Alan Lind of East Grand Forks, and daughter Joni (Mike) McEnroe of Grand Forks; grandchildren Josh Kosmatka, Nicholas and Chloe Lind, and Molly McEnroe; brothers Ralph (Darlyne) Solem of Baxter, MN, Gaylord (Patty) Solem of Grafton, ND; sister-in-law Ann Lind of Larimore and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 12, 2022 at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church, 15950 470th Ave. NW, Oslo, MN 56744

The Memorial Service will be livestreamed. Go to www.dandahlfuneralhome.com and click on Ila Lind Obituary.

Visitation: 9:30 until time of service at 11:00 also at the church

Inurnment: Kongsvinger Lutheran Cemetery

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN