Irvin Morris Galstad, 87

Irvin Morris Galstad, passed peacefully with family beside him on September 16th, 2022.

Known to many in our community as Dr. Galstad, Irvin was a fixture in the lives of many as the family dentist they grew up with. Irvin was born on April 13, 1935 to Minnie Galstad and step-father Howard Mose. He grew up in LaCrosse, WI and graduated from Logan High School in 1952. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1953, and spent time stationed in San Diego, CA, Japan, and Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in 1956 as a Staff Sergeant.

In 1957, he married Darlene Titcomb and had 4 children. He graduated from the University of WI in 1960 with a BA in chemistry. He then moved to Ohio to work at Owen Corning Fiberglass. In 1961, he transferred to Aiken, SC, as a quality control supervisor and production engineer.

Irv attended the University of MN Dental School and graduated in 1966. He started his dental career in Roseau, MN where he worked until 1972. Irv moved to practice in East Grand Forks where he met his wife, Jane Schacher. He worked with Dr. Jim McDonald until the flood of ’97. In 1999, he rebuilt his office – “Galstad Dental Clinic” – where he retired in 2015.

Irvin and Jane were prominent members of the East Grand Forks community where they raised their blended family of six children.

Although a proud Norwegian, Irvin came to adopt Jane’s homeland of Scotland as his own. All who knew him, knew him as a kind, patient and gentle man who was loved by many across the globe. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, hunting and fishing, the TV show MASH, western novels, and when he could find the time, he loved to golf. Irvin was a member of the Nodak Flying Club. Flying was his passion.

In 2017, he married Candy Vigen and spent the last years of his life enjoying his family, his faith, traveling to Scotland, Hawaii, Israel, and Italy. He also enjoyed spending summers at her cabin in Buck Lake, MN.

Irvin was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Galstad and stepfather, Howard Mose; sisters, Harriett Meyer and Arlene Robinson; brother, William Mose, wife, Jane Galstad, infant daughter, Linda Sue;

He is survived by his sister, Gloria (Greg) Yehle, wife, Candy Galstad; children: Ron (Stacey) Galstad, Grand Forks, ND; Rick Galstad (Cathy), Grand Forks, ND; Randy Galstad (Cathy), East Grand Forks, MN; Rhonda (Galstad), (Richie) Mosher, Two Harbors, MN; Lynne (Schacher) (Chris) Eldred, Minneapolis, MN; John Schacher (Kim), Bakersfield, CA; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of gifts, the family requests memorials be given to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. Irvin’s family would like to express their appreciation for the care he received from Altru Palliative Care.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 15 15 5th Avenue NW East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service in the church on Thursday.

Military Honors: Accorded by members of the American Legion Post 157, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817, and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)