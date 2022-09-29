Teresa J. Vonasek, 60, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home in East Grand Forks.

Teresa Jane Vonasek was born on September 26, 1961, in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Lawrence and Darleen (Myerchin) Vonasek. She was raised in East Grand Forks and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She went on to attend Northland Technical College. Teresa enjoyed working on vehicles and spending time with her family and traveling. Most of all, she loved being the best mom, grandma, sister and friend ever.

She is survived by her children, Nicole (Kyle) Hanson, Thompson, ND and Ashley Riske, New York City, NY; a brother, Lyle (Sandy) Vonasek, Grand Forks, ND; her sisters, Carol (Jeff) Bellmore, Puposky, MN, Victoria (Mark) Boushee, Nelson Lake, MN and Vonnie (John) Norman, East Grand Forks, MN and a grandson, Nolan Leslie Hanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Letti Vonesak.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Wednesday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)